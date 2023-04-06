Washington weighs in on protections for trans athletes

Bans on transgender athletes participating in school sports teams lost some footing Thursday after the Supreme Court ruled West Virginia couldn’t ban a transgender girl from playing on her school’s teams. The White House also unveiled a proposal targeting blanket bans.

The administration’s proposal would prohibit schools from adopting “one-size-fits-all” policies that ban transgender athletes from playing on sports teams that align with their gender identities.

Schools would still be allowed to enact policies limiting athletic participation based on sex-related criteria that took into account the sport, the level of competition, the grade and the department.

According to the Education Department, this proposal would supersede prior bans on transgender athlete participation if adopted as a final rule, though the proposal left some activists wanting.

Also on Thursday, the Supreme Court ruled that West Virginia could not ban transgender athletes from competing on female school sports teams, denying a request by the state to lift an injunction on its law that enacted the initial ban.

The case will now go to a three-judge appeals panel for a final decision that could see the matter up before the Supreme Court once again.