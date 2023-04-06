trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Health Care

Washington weighs in on protections for trans athletes

by Nathaniel Weixel and Joseph Choi - 04/06/23 7:21 PM ET
by Nathaniel Weixel and Joseph Choi - 04/06/23 7:21 PM ET
{beacon}
Tags Joe Biden LGBTQ Supreme Court transgender athletes Transgender rights

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Health Care News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Supreme Court rules West Virginia transgender athletes can compete on female ...
  2. Bragg hits back at House GOP over subpoena for ex-prosecutor in Trump case
  3. McConnell lets an indicted Trump twist in the wind
  4. Ocasio-Cortez calls for Thomas impeachment after report of undisclosed gifts ...
  5. ‘Traumatized’ Harvard students held at gunpoint by campus security in ...
  6. Senate Judiciary chair: Committee ‘will act’ on alleged misconduct by Thomas
  7. King Charles’s ‘Harry and Meghan problem’ grows as coronation nears
  8. House GOP probe into Trump indictment spurs new battle
  9. Trump’s call to defund DOJ, FBI puts Senate, House GOP at odds 
  10. North Korea warns US, South Korea military drills escalate tension to ‘brink ...
  11. Tennessee House expels two Democratic lawmakers after gun violence protest
  12. Lake Mead water level rises, defies projections
  13. Democrats express outrage over Clarence Thomas luxury travel report
  14. Biden vetoes congressional bid to undo his water regulations
  15. Kid Rock shoots Bud Light cans after company partners with transgender woman
  16. Trump judge, family have received multiple threats since arrest: report
  17. Jordan subpoenas former prosecutor in Trump hush money investigation
  18. Lake Mead’s level jumps 3 feet — but hope may be short-lived
Load more

Video

See all Video