Judge blocks approval of decades-old abortion pill

A federal judge in Texas has ruled that the Food and Drug Administration’s initial authorization of the abortion pill mifepristone 23 years ago was improper, and suspended the pill’s FDA approval.

The government has seven days to seek emergency relief.

The drug was first approved in 2000, a process that took more than four years. It is indicated for use in abortions up to 10 weeks into a pregnancy. Mifepristone is also used by OB-GYNs to manage early miscarriages.

Medication abortion is the most common method for terminating a pregnancy, and ever since the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade in June, pregnant Americans have increasingly turned to abortion pills.

The lawsuit was initially filed in November by the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), a powerhouse conservative legal group. It claims the drug is unsafe and alleges that the FDA failed to study it carefully enough.

Many of the country’s leading medical organizations, including the American Medical Association and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, said medication abortion is safe and effective.

