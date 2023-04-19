GOP pushes Medicaid work requirements in debt limit bill

While Medicare and Social Security are not targeted for cuts in the GOP proposal introduced Wednesday, the same can’t be said of Medicaid.

In an effort to “get Americans back to work,” the legislation would require Medicaid recipients to work, be looking for work or take part in some other “community engagement” for 80 hours per month.

There are some exceptions, though, including for people with dependent children, those under the age of 19, over the age of 56, individuals who are “physically or mentally unfit” for work or people who are enrolled in an educational program.

“Our plan ensures adults without dependents earn a paycheck and learn new skills,” McCarthy said. “By restoring these common sense measures, we can help more Americans earn a paycheck, learn new skills, reduce childhood poverty, and rebuild the workforce.”

Medicaid work requirements are not a new GOP policy.

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) previously estimated that work requirements could trim federal spending by $135 billion over 10 years; but mainly because more than 2 million people would lose heath benefits for failing to comply with the requirements. The CBO also said the changes would not increase employment much.

As the Kaiser Family Foundation notes, most Medicaid-eligible adults who qualify through non-disability pathways already work. Some states also have programs that support employment for beneficiaries without making it a condition of eligibility.

The Trump administration championed work requirements for Medicaid beneficiaries, though the policies were either blocked in court or quietly rescinded by the Biden administration.

But in Arkansas, which had the requirements on the books the longest, nearly 17,000 people lost coverage.