Trump draws anti-abortion group’s ire

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America (SBA), one of the largest anti-abortion groups, on Thursday lambasted former President Trump’s stance on abortion legislation as “indefensible.”



The rebuke came after Trump’s campaign told The Washington Post he believed the Supreme Court’s decision to leave abortion laws at the state level was the right way to go.



The organization’s president, Marjorie Dannenfelser, responded to this by saying, “Life is a matter of human rights, not states’ rights.”



In an interview with The Hill last week, SBA’s vice president of government affairs Marilyn Musgrave said the group wants every 2024 GOP presidential candidate to fully endorse a 15-week abortion ban.



“We absolutely have to hear a candidate saying they are for a national minimum standard. So any candidate that says it goes back to the states, that’s not going to work,” she said.



During his presidency, Trump pushed several measures targeting abortion, including a ban on U.S. funding going toward overseas abortions. He also nominated numerous anti-abortion judges.



Former Vice President Mike Pence, who is a likely 2024 presidential candidate, signaled his own support for anti-abortion action at the national level this week, saying he supports taking the abortion pill mifepristone off the market.



Another likely GOP presidential candidate, Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), took a measured approach to abortion when he recently voiced his support for a 20-week ban. While calling himself “100 percent pro-life without a question,” Scott has danced around the question of whether he would support a federal abortion ban.