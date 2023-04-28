Trump promises to ‘get something done’ on abortion

Trump indicated in an interview Thursday that he would consider backing a 15-week abortion ban if reelected, though stopped short of promising such action if he wins the White House again.

“We’re going to look at it. We’re looking at a lot of different options,” Trump said in an interview with New Hampshire-based WMUR.

“I think we’ll get it done on some level. It can be on different levels, but we’re going to get it done,” he added when pressed on the issue. “I know the issue very well. I think I know the issue better than most and we will get that taken care of.”

Trump’s latest comments come after he drew the disapproval of the anti-abortion group SBA Pro-Life America last week when he said the issue of abortion should be “decided at the State level,” with the organization calling his comment “unacceptable.”

The issue of abortion is expected to be tricky for most GOP candidates during the upcoming election season, who will want to satisfy their conservative base without turning off independents.

Other Republican figures have remained similarly ambiguous when it comes to their stance on abortion bans at the federal level.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley spoke at SBA’s headquarters earlier this week and while she spoke in favor of the federal government having a role in abortion policies, she avoided committing to any specifics.

Recent polling found that overall support for abortion rights has risen since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, with 62 percent of independents and 33 percent of Republicans signaling their support to access.

The recent midterm elections demonstrated that abortion access is a difficult issue for conservatives to win on. Voters in states like Montana and Kentucky rejected anti-abortion measures on the ballot while voters in California and Michigan voted to enshrine abortion access into their states’ constitutions.