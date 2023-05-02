Senate hearing on drug price bills postponed amid chaos

The Senate HELP Committee hearing was held up over internal process complaints, and lawmakers said they hope it won’t hurt bipartisan momentum on tackling health care costs.

The panel met to consider four bills on increasing competition for generic drugs, increasing access to medicine for rare diseases and reforming PBM business practices.



But in his opening statement, the committee’s ranking member Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) said he felt Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) blindsided him in the legislative process.



“I am concerned that today the Chair seems inclined to abandon the carefully balanced, bipartisan legislation we negotiated for the last several weeks,” Cassidy said.



Chief among his concerns were that despite agreeing certain policies would be excluded from the legislative package, Sanders was going to allow them back in the form of amendments.



Cassidy said even though he may have agreed with the content of some of those amendments in the past, Republicans did not have a chance to fully vet them because key information wasn’t shared with GOP staff.



“At some point, process matters,” Cassidy said.



Republicans were left confused and frustrated about whether to vote for amendments they would have supported, and they urged Sanders to postpone the markup by a week until after a scheduled hearing with executives from PBMs and insulin manufacturers.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) joined in, saying it made sense to wait on amendments until after hearing from industry executives.

“It would seem to me the goal would be to get this bill out of committee with as much momentum as possible so it has the greatest likelihood on the floor,” Kaine said.

“It’s a little unusual to be in a posture where we have some people today who are voting against amendments that they kinda want to vote for,” he added.

After a recess during which Sanders left to discuss the matter with Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer (N.Y.), he agreed to push back the markup until May 10.



“The bottom line here is, look, guys — I know we had disagreements today, but I think Sen. Cassidy and I, Sen. [Susan] Collins (R-Maine), all of us want to accomplish important goals so let’s go forward together,” Sanders said.