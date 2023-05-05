COVID emergency era nears end

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced Friday it was downgrading the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak, saying it would no longer be a public health emergency of international concern.

Officials cited widespread immunity brought on by prior infections and vaccinations as well as improved conditions globally, with mortality rates linked to COVID decreasing and resources now more readily available.

According to the WHO’s metrics, roughly 7 million deaths and more than 760 million infections were recorded during the global pandemic.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the WHO, was quick to note that while he was ending the global health emergency declaration, “that does not mean COVID-19 is over as a global health threat.“

“Last week, COVID-19 claimed life every three minutes and that’s just the deaths we know about,” Tedros said. “As we speak, thousands of people around the world are fighting for their lives in intensive care units. And millions more continue to live with the debilitating effects of post COVID-19 conditions. This virus is here to stay, it’s still killing and it’s still changing.”

In the U.S., Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), announced she would depart her role at the end of next month.

Walensky assumed the position as CDC director in the midst of the pandemic that has defined much of her tenure. The U.S. public health emergency for COVID-19 is set to end next week, and Walensky alluded this played a role in her decision to leave.

Along with leading the agency, Walensky was tasked with providing clear communication and guidance to a public that had grown weary of the federal government’s guidelines.

Walensky’s tenure saw the rollout of a nationwide vaccine campaign, updated boosters, new COVID antivirals and a huge surge in cases the winter after she assumed office.

“While at CDC, I had the true gift of meeting, working with, and giving voice to thousands of people at the agency who work 24/7 to worry about health and public health so that the rest of the nation does not have to,” Walensky said in her announcement Friday. “I have never been prouder of anything I have done in my professional career.