Biden’s CDC pick will find agency at a crossroads

Cohen, a former North Carolina health secretary, would inherit the role of CDC director as the agency finds itself under intense scrutiny for its public falterings in responding to COVID-19, especially for how it conveyed new information to the public.

Polls show public trust in the CDC has steadily declined, and congressional Republicans are likely going to question Cohen about the agency’s plans for change.

Walensky launched an overhaul of the CDC at the start of this year, and will leave before it’s finished.

While Walensky was an infectious disease doctor without much government experience, Cohen has plenty of government experience without an infectious disease background — something many outside health experts said they were hoping to see in the next CDC director.

Concerns around COVID-19 have largely faded into the background for many Americans, and experts have said government experience should take priority.



Cohen spent five years as North Carolina’s health secretary, helping the state pass Medicaid expansion and leading it through the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CDC director won’t be a Senate-confirmed position until January 2025, so Cohen could presumably take over fairly quickly once she is formally announced.



Cohen also served in the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services during the Obama administration, helping to set up ObamaCare’s insurance exchanges and fix the disastrous rollout of Healthcare.gov, where she worked closely with current White House chief of staff Jeff Zients.



Major priorities for the agency include the reauthorization of a pandemic preparedness measure that expires on Sept. 30, as well as fiscal year 2024 appropriations.



Public health and research advocates have expressed concern that Republicans, angry at the agency for its COVID response, could try to cut funding.