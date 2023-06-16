Mandy Cohen set to be new CDC chief

While Cohen is coming into the role after some time in the private sector, she is no stranger to government work:

She previously served in the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services during the Obama administration.





Cohen also served as North Carolina health secretary for several years, leading the state through the passage of Medicaid expansion and the COVID-19 pandemic before leaving the role at the start of 2022.

The position of CDC director is not confirmed by the Senate and won’t be until 2025, meaning Cohen can start working immediately after Walensky’s departure at the end of this month.

Depending on the length of her tenure, Cohen may be the last CDC director who experiences such a smooth ascension to the top spot at the health agency.

When Walensky announced her upcoming exit, she cited the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency as a “tremendous transition.”

In her wake, Walensky will be leaving Cohen with an agency in the midst of a transition of its own. During her tenure as CDC head, Walensky faced criticisms of unclear guidance coming out of the agency, leading to a department-wide reorganization with a focus on streamlining internal communication.

Among the tasks Cohen is expected to take on is the first COVID-19 vaccine campaign meant to mirror annual flu shots. The FDA’s vaccine advisory panel unanimously voted to recommend updated shots on Thursday and manufacturers are already preparing supplies for the fall.