FDA funding bill punted to after August recess

The spending bill, which would fund the FDA and the Department of Agriculture, includes a provision to tighten restrictions around access to the abortion pill mifepristone.

The provision would reverse the agency’s decision to allow the drug to be dispensed through the mail and in retail pharmacies.



While the House was able to pass a funding bill for the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), there are still 11 outstanding appropriations bills, setting up a scramble when the chamber returns in September.

The House is scheduled to be in session for just 12 days before a Sept. 30 funding deadline.



The FDA funding bill is just one example of House Republicans’ attempts to use must-pass spending bills as a way to advance anti-abortion measures and other conservative health priorities.



For example, the VA funding bill that passed Thursday banned VA medical centers from performing abortions or providing gender-affirming care.



The VA said last year that medical facilities would offer abortion access to veterans and eligible dependents “in cases that endanger the life or health of an individual,” even in states that ban abortion without exceptions.



The inclusion of the provision was applauded by anti-abortion lawmakers and key activist groups like Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America. Republicans have included anti-abortion measures in almost every appropriation bill, complicating negotiations with the Senate and risking a government shutdown.



Meanwhile, Planned Parenthood took a small victory lap when the FDA funding bill was delayed.



“Anti-abortion politicians are scared — as they very well should be,” said Alexis McGill Johnson, president of Planned Parenthood Action Fund. “They know their constituents don’t want more restrictions on medication abortion and that this vote will hurt their re-election chances.”



Planned Parenthood was one of the groups that led a letter Thursday calling for the mifepristone provision to be removed.



In the Senate, all 12 funding bills have cleared the Appropriations Committee by near unanimous margins, owing to an agreement by Democratic and Republican leaders not to insert “poison pill” amendments.



That agreement led to the continued inclusion of the Hyde Amendment in the Health and Human Services bill, a provision that prohibits certain federal funds from being used on abortion procedures.

