Is a summer COVID-19 bump to be expected?

Weekly total hospital admissions for the coronavirus went up by 12.1 percent, according to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the highest increase since last winter.



The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has risen to a smaller degree. These recent data sets suggest that case rates for SARS-Co-V 2 are rising. The CDC stopped tracking case data after the end of the public health emergency in May.



Hospital admissions are still low, however, with only about 8,000 recorded in total last week and only roughly 6,100 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19. At the height of the pandemic, more than 145,000 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the U.S.



Though surges in respiratory viruses are associated with colder weather, the past three years indicate that the recent weeks may fall within the norms of how COVID-19 trends throughout the year.



In both 2020 and 2021, COVID-19 cases surged to some degree around June and July. Cases remained elevated between May and August of 2022 when the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants dominated the majority of infections.



It’s unclear if the higher temperatures are playing a direct role in rising hospital admissions, but activities typically associated with the summer, known vectors for viral spread, could be leading to more infections.



Just as colder temperatures lead to people spending more time indoors where infections can spread more easily, the summer is when people feel emboldened to gather together and travel more than they would during the rest of the year.



Another factor behind the recent rise in hospital admissions may be related to timing. For most people, it’s been a year or more since they last received a vaccine against COVID-19. Studies have indicated that vaccine immunity for the coronavirus diminishes significantly by six to nine months after the shot is administered.



Protection brought on by infection is thought to last for about as long as vaccine immunity. But the SARS-CoV-2 virus continues to change, and any immunity a person has may not be as strong against newer mutations.



