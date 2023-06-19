The Hill’s 12:30 Report — GOP cracks widen amid Trump attacks

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/41ZMHnw

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

Close Thank you for signing up! Subscribe to more newsletters here

TALK OF THE MORNING

Where do we go from here? The GOP isn’t sure:

Some Republican senators are not happy with former President Trump and his allies as they try to villainize the FBI and Department of Justice in the wake of a 37-count indictment over his handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump’s attacks have become a dividing line for some in the GOP, as he’s also weathering a crumbling of his unvalidated election fraud claims.

The Hill’s Alexander Bolton has the full story on what’s happening here.

It’s Monday, June 19 — Juneteenth, a celebration of the end of slavery of African Americans in the U.S and now a federal holiday.I’m Elizabeth Crisp, filling in for Cate with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up.

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here. Send me your tips, add me to your media list, share your funny animal videos and pass along your White House or 2024 campaign gossip: ecrisp@thehill.com and follow me on Twitter @elizabethcrisp.

In Congress

Shutdown coming?! The perennial question is back:

Same song, second verse … It’s just the latest in the GOP vs. Democrats saga that plays out in a narrowly split government all the time. And it’s causing problems for some Republicans in the Senate who are just hoping for some productivity.

House Republican leaders are heading back to Washington on Tuesday facing an unusual conservative angst heading into the summer’s major political fights with President Biden.

Eleven conservatives shut down all floor action for almost a week earlier in the month to protest Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) handling of the debt ceiling talks. That forced the Speaker to host a string of closed-door meetings last week with hard-liners, who want concrete assurances he’ll demand deeper spending cuts in the coming fight over government funding.

While those detractors allowed floor votes to resume during those talks, there was little sign of progress by week’s end, when the hard-liners left Washington grumbling about McCarthy and warning that they’re ready to shut down the floor once again if the Speaker doesn’t meet their ill-defined demands.

Read more from The Hill’s Mychael Schnell and Mike Lillis.

🧳 In the White House

On the road again … Biden heads out on the campaign trail as reelection bid picks up:

The 2024 campaign season is fully underway, with President Biden and Vice President Harris both off on fundraising and rallying tours, as are their competitors.

The president is planning a number of events in San Francisco as he lays out his strategy for 2024.

In the latter half of June, Biden’s campaign will have more than 20 fundraisers involving the president, Harris, first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, according to a person involved in Biden’s travel plans who insisted on anonymity to discuss the schedule. (The Associated Press)

Mar-a-Lago

Trump can’t share investigation info in documents case:

A federal judge has agreed that the Justice Department should block former President Trump from disclosing information about the ongoing Mar-a-Lago case documents.

The Justice Department will allow Trump to see evidence collected in the case — including classified documents — but only in the presence of his lawyers. (The Hill)

🥤 In other news

A question for the ages – ‘Pop’ or ‘soda’? (Or just ‘Coke’ for you weirdos?):

When you want a carbonated sweet refreshing beverage, what do you say? It probably depends on where you grew up or call home. People across the country have different ways of talking about soft drinks.

The Hill’s Nexstar partners in Indiana break down some of the regional dialect quirks that may make you chuckle.

🐥 Notable tweets

This seems like it could be not great news … :

There’s a joke along the Gulf Coast (I married into a Gulf Coast family) that if it is hurricane season and The Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore shows up around your area or talking about your area, things aren’t good!

“What month is it?? Lol” — Cantore tweeted overnight, pointing to the seven-day tropical storm outlook that predicts some bad weather coming up in the Gulf.

In case you are confused, this should not be happening until around late August … It’s way too soon.

More from The Hill on the crazy weather.

Thanks, climate change. 😒

⏱ On tap

The House and Senate are out today but will be back Tuesday afternoon. President Biden was in Rehoboth Beach for the Father’s Day weekend but is heading out to California today. Vice President Harris is in California for the next few days.

Congress: Lawmakers are out today (it’s a federal holiday, so they have an excuse, unlike other days they just take time off from D.C.), they’ll be back on Tuesday to work on solving all the world’s problems. 😊

Lawmakers are out today (it’s a federal holiday, so they have an excuse, unlike other days they just take time off from D.C.), they’ll be back on Tuesday to work on solving all the world’s problems. 😊 8:30 a.m.: President Biden got the Presidential Daily Briefing.

got the Presidential Daily Briefing. 9:50 a.m.: Biden left Rehoboth Beach, Del., en route to Santa Clara County, Calif.

Biden left Rehoboth Beach, Del., en route to Santa Clara County, Calif. 3:25 p.m.: Biden arrives in Santa Clara County.

Biden arrives in Santa Clara County. 4:15 p.m.: Biden gives a speech at Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve, Palo Alto, Calif., on the climate crisis, clean energy jobs and the environment.

Biden gives a speech at Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve, Palo Alto, Calif., on the climate crisis, clean energy jobs and the environment. 6:30 p.m.: Biden takes part in a campaign event in Los Gatos, Calif.

Biden takes part in a campaign event in Los Gatos, Calif. 9:15 p.m.: Biden turns out for a campaign event in Atherton, Calif.

All times Eastern.

🍸 In lighter news

Today is World Martini Day!You can go with gin or vodka, but the experts say to avoid the 007 trap – don’t request that it be “shaken, not stirred.” Meanwhile my husband just orders it “extra dirty, like filthy.” I am not here to co-sign it.

And because you made it this far, check out this best volleyball teammate ever!