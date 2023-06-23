The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Court sides with Biden on immigration policies

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/41ZMHnw

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

Close Thank you for signing up! Subscribe to more newsletters here

TALK OF THE MORNING

Supreme Court rejects states’ immigration challenges, reaffirms Biden administration policies:

The Supreme Court has upheld the Biden administration’s ability to set deportation policies, rejecting a challenge from Texas and Louisiana officials.

In an 8-1 decision, the court ruled that the two states don’t have legal justification to challenge the Department of Homeland Security’s directives on the matter.

“The States essentially want the Federal Judiciary to order the Executive Branch to alter its arrest policy so as to make more arrests,” Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote for the majority. “But this Court has long held ‘that a citizen lacks standing to contest the policies of the prosecuting authority when he himself is neither prosecuted nor threatened with prosecution.’”

The states wanted to block administration guidelines that prioritized deporting migrants who pose the highest threats to the nation, arguing they allowed others with criminal records to remain free. The states pushed to instead deport unauthorized migrants across the board.

Breaking down the vote: Conservative Justice Samul Alito cast the lone dissenting vote.

SEPARATELY:

The Supreme Court has also upheld the federal crime of encouraging illegal immigration but clarified the crime’s scope.

The ruling affirms that the federal law only covers intentional solicitation or actions — not benign statements.

“Properly interpreted, this provision forbids only the intentional solicitation or facilitation of certain unlawful acts,” Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote in the 7-2 ruling.

Breaking down the vote: Liberal justices Ketanji Brown Jackson and Sonia Sotomayor were the only justices to dissent.

STILL OUT THERE:

The court is expected to rule on the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness, affirmative action and more plan any day now. Background here.

It’s Friday, June 23. I’m Elizabeth Crisp, filling in for Cate with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up.

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here. Send me your tips, add me to your media list, share your funny animal videos and pass along your White House or 2024 campaign gossip: ecrisp@thehill.com and follow me on Twitter @elizabethcrisp.

In Congress

Whistleblowers say IRS recommended felony charges, but politics interfered in Hunter Biden probe:

House Republicans have gotten their hands on testimony from IRS whistleblowers who say there was political interference amid the investigation into President Biden’s son Hunter Biden. Democrats have denied the whistleblower claims.

Gary Shapley, an IRS supervisory special agent, told the House Ways and Means Committee this week that the IRS recommended several felony counts related to Hunter Biden’s taxes but faced political interference.

Hunter Biden earlier this week agreed to plead guilty to two minor tax crimes and enter a diversion agreement on a separate charge of unlawful possession of a firearm while he was addicted to a controlled substance. The moves are seen as likely helping him avoid time behind bars. (The Hill)

One year later

Most voters disagree with court’s abortion ruling:

Sixty-one percent of Americans in a new poll released this week said they disagree with the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights protections, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the ruling this weekend.

More than half of those surveyed — 53 percent — said they strongly disapprove of the court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision last year, the NBC News poll found.

Women voters, particularly younger women, were more likely to disapprove of the Supreme Court decision. (More from the poll here)

THE IMPACT ON THE GOP 2024 FIELD:

Republicans running for president — an increasingly growing slate — are having to dodge landmines when talking about abortion. Here’s a look at where the top candidates stand on the issue.

MEANWHILE:

President Biden is meeting with top abortion rights organizations in a political event today, where they will officially back his candidacy. (The Hill)

💰 In other news

Epstein victims want judge to sign off on $290M settlement:

Sexual abuse victims of the late Jeffrey Epstein have reached a tentative $290 million settlement deal with JPMorgan Chase over the bank’s decision to keep financing Epstein’s lavish lifestyle even after his abuses became well known.

The victims’ lawyers this week described the settlement as “fair, reasonable, adequate, and in the best interests” of their clients.

Epstein’s victims have accused JPMorgan Chase of continuing to grant Epstein loans and cash withdrawals despite knowing about his sex trafficking involvement.

JPMorgan has denied any wrongdoing but ultimately admitted “any association” with Epstein “was a mistake and we regret it.”

Epstein died of suicide in his jail cell shortly after he was arrested on trafficking charges in 2019. (The Hill)

🐥 Notable tweets

‘Tiger King’ picks a Twitter fight with Texas congressman:

From the “You Can’t Make This Up” files …

“Tiger King” star and now candidate for president Joe Exotic attempted to pick a fight this week with … Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas), telling the former Navy SEAL to “quit looking for someone to blame” over the failed Titan sub mission that left five explorers dead.

“Maybe God just don’t want us at the bottom of the ocean to screw with things,” tweeted Exotic, who has maintained an active Twitter account despite being in federal prison on a 21-year sentence.

Crenshaw had tweeted updates, suggesting the federal government was hindering the rescue mission (before news broke Thursday that the submersible had imploded shortly after it began its descent).

⏱ On tap

The House convened at 9 a.m., and the Senate is off. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in D.C.

10 a.m.: President Biden received the Presidential Daily Briefing.

received the Presidential Daily Briefing. 11:45 a.m.: Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi began a meeting with senior officials and CEOs of American and Indian companies gathered to discuss “innovation, investment and manufacturing in a variety of technology sectors, including AI, semiconductors and space” at the White House.

Biden and Indian Prime Minister began a meeting with senior officials and CEOs of American and Indian companies gathered to discuss “innovation, investment and manufacturing in a variety of technology sectors, including AI, semiconductors and space” at the White House. 1 p.m.: Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will brief reporters.

Press secretary will brief reporters. 3:45 p.m.: Biden, first lady Jill Biden , Vice President Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff will leave the White House en route The Mayflower Hotel for a political event with reproductive rights groups.

Biden, first lady , and second gentleman will leave the White House en route The Mayflower Hotel for a political event with reproductive rights groups. 5:05 p.m.: The Bidens will return to the White House.

The Bidens will return to the White House. Various times: The Faith and Freedom Coalition’s “Road to the Majority” is meeting with several high-profile conservatives through the weekend, capped off with an appearance from former President Trump. Here’s the agenda.

All times Eastern.

🍕 In lighter news

Today is National Detroit-syle Pizza Day!A trip to Michigan isn’t required to celebrate, as there are tons of places in D.C. that serve the square deep-dish pies.

And because you made it this far, check out this rescue beaver meticulously building a dam inside.