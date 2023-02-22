Massive winter storm sweeps across US

The widespread winter weather is the result of a “large arctic air mass” that swooped into the U.S. from Canada, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).



That air mass will be shuttling multiple storm systems across the country this week, with nearly all Americans “experiencing some form of notable weather,” said NWS’s Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Md.



Heavy snow was blanketing the West on Wednesday, with total accumulation expected to climb to up to 2 feet in most of the region’s mountain ranges, the forecast predicted.



Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rain and some thunderstorms are expected to move from the Pacific Northwest to California on Thursday.



Much of the Midwest was coping with potential blizzard and possible whiteout conditions on Wednesday, the NWS said.

Snow totals expected to approach 2 feet in southern Minnesota.



The forecasters warned that travel could become “ treacherous to impossible .”





Scattered power outages could leave areas without electricity or heat.

Snow will likely settle into the Interior Northeast and New England late Wednesday, with about 4 to 8 inches accumulating in Upstate New York by Thursday, the meteorologists stated.





Yet while much of the country copes with winter weather hazards, the Southeast will be sweating, as “anomalous warm temperatures” bake the region, according to the weather service.

Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will climb to the 70s and 80s from the Southern Plains east into the Southeast, Midwest and Mid-Atlantic.



Highs will be particularly unusual in the Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic on Thursday — soaring more than 40 degrees above seasonal averages to “feel more like June than February.”

In New Orleans, where celebrants are enjoying Mardi Gras, temperatures climbed to 83 degrees, tying 1932 and 1917 for the warmest Mardi Gras on record.