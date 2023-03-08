Women play leading role in climate action, UN agency says

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) spotlighted the contributions of women and girls to sustainability initiatives and climate action on Wednesday in honor of International Women’s Day.

The annual U.N.-sponsored celebration of women this year focuses on promoting “innovation and technology for gender equality.”

Disproportionate effects: Despite their activism and leadership skills, women make up the majority of the world’s poor and are more reliant on the natural resources most threatened by climate change, according to the WMO.

“Unfortunately the impacts of climate change and following increases of disasters are felt more by females,” WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said in a statement.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a statement called for “more women environment ministers, business leaders and presidents and prime ministers.”

“They can push countries to address the climate crisis, develop green jobs and build a more just and sustainable world,” he added.

The impacts of inclusion: The involvement of women in decision-making processes is critical to effective climate action, particularly due to their outsized knowledge about local issues, according to the WMO.





Boosting the presence of women in national parliaments leads to the adoption of stricter climate policies, a 2019 study found.

The participation of women in natural resource management at the local level is associated with improved resource governance and conservation outcomes, a second study determined.

Curbing hunger: If all small-scale women farmers gained equal access to productive resources, their yields would surge by 20 to 30 percent, the WMO reported.

In such a situation, some 100 million to 150 million people would no longer have to go hungry, the weather agency added.