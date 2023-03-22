trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sustainability

Global water resources in ‘deep trouble,’ UN chief says

by Sharon Udasin and Saul Elbein - 03/22/23 4:24 PM ET
by Sharon Udasin and Saul Elbein - 03/22/23 4:24 PM ET

{beacon}
Tags Antonio Guterres António Guterres Audrey Azoulay UNESCO United Nations Water

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Sustainability News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jackson pens solo dissent as Supreme Court vacates abortion ruling
  2. Trump lashes out at DeSantis over Piers Morgan interview
  3. Schumer declines to state confidence in Manhattan district attorney Alvin ...
  4. Mystery surrounds possible Trump indictment
  5. Fox News reporter hugs son on camera as he leaves site of Denver school shooting
  6. Fake AI images of ‘Trump arrest’ hit internet 
  7. Appeals court backs DOJ, forcing Trump attorney to aid documents probe
  8. Manhattan DA cancels Wednesday meeting of grand jury in hush money probe
  9. Young Americans are once again switching up how they date
  10. Denver police hunting for student suspected of shooting two school ...
  11. Fed hikes rates despite concerns over banking crisis
  12. DeSantis on Trump’s nickname for him: I kind of like it, ‘it’s got a lot ...
  13. Trump plunges GOP into more turmoil with legal troubles
  14. Trump fights claims he misled attorney as court weighs effort to force testimony
  15. Tucker Carlson ‘enraged’ private texts revealed; ‘I love Trump’
  16. More Americans think Trump should face charges in hush money scandal: poll
  17. Massive seaweed belt still on track to hit US: When will it arrive?
  18. Why millions of people could lose Medicaid next month
Load more

Video

See all Video