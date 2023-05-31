How bacteria play a role in sorting critical minerals

Certain bacterial proteins take different forms depending on the element they bind to, according to a newly published study in Nature.

That creates an easy way to distinguish between different metals — in particular, two critical metals that are otherwise very difficult to tell apart.

Rare-earth minerals aren’t actually rare — they’re scattered across the earth in low quantities and often come mixed with other rocks.

Rare earths are the 15 elements on the periodic table between 57 and 71 whose unique chemical properties give them a bewildering array of technical applications.

Often minerals of very different value are mixed together, such as neodymium and dysprosium, both of which are powerful magnets used in electric devices. Dysprosium, which is more expensive, is essential for nuclear fuel rods.

Separating them is the problem. Because rare earths are so chemically similar, the typical tricks for refining metals out of crushed rock — like using solvents that dissolve one metal but not another — don’t easily work when attempting to pull them apart.

“But you run into a second problem once they are out, because you need to separate multiple rare earths from one another. This is the biggest and most interesting challenge, discriminating between the individual rare earths, because they are so alike,” lead author Joseph Cotruvo of Penn State said in a statement.

Methods for doing so produce an enormous amount of pollution. A “simple method” promoted by one chemical company requires dissolving the dysprosium in benzene, a common industrial chemical that is also a powerful cancer-causing chemical.

That’s where the microbial sorters come in.

“Biology manages to differentiate rare earths from all the other metals out there — and now, we can see how it even differentiates between the rare earths it finds useful and the ones it doesn’t,” Cotruvo said.

They are incredibly sensitive, he noted.

“This protein has the ability to differentiate at a scale that is unimaginable to most of us — a few trillionths of a meter, a difference that is less than a tenth of the diameter of an atom.”



The team didn’t apply itself to the most energy-intensive parts of mining — breaking apart rock to reveal the mineral-rich ores within, which then must be further crushed as part of processing.

But Cotruvo argued that better sorting methods could help humans access a rich store of future minerals: the trace amounts of rare earths left behind in tech waste.

“If you can harvest rare earths from devices that we already have, then we may not be so reliant on mining it in the first place,” Cotruvo said.