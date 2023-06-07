How poor air quality on East Coast compares to other global cities

The Big Story Smoke gives East Coast a taste of pollution seen in other global cities Roaring wildfires burning across Canadian territories have delivered the types of poor air quality that some of the world’s largest, and most polluted, cities face on a daily basis. © AP Smoke plumes from fires burning in the forests of eastern Canada have drifted to cities like Washington, D.C., New York and Philadelphia, sending them soaring to the top of the global pollution charts. For example, New York City surged to the top of the list of global cities for the worst air quality on Wednesday. Another list had 38 out of the top 50 slots taken up by East Coast cities in the U.S. and Canada. The contamination sending the air quality index (AQI) scores through the roof is different than the pollution facing many global cities on a near-constant basis. The pollution keeping residents of New York and Detroit indoors is mostly fine particulate matter, or PM 2.5 — tiny floating soot particles so small they can enter the bloodstream — rather than the soup of petrochemical byproducts that combine to form ozone. Their effects on the human respiratory system, however, are quite similar, leading to complications from asthma to heart disease. And climate change is making both forms of pollution worse, according to data from the Environmental Protection Agency. Because there are so many air contaminants with such an overlapping range of effects, the Environmental Protection Agency rolls them together into a single metric. The Air Quality Index (AQI) aims to capture how dangerous a particular region’s air is, no matter its particular cocktail of pollutants. The higher the number, the worse the air. A global comparison of these metrics on Wednesday revealed stark connections:



New York City topped the list of global cities with the worst air quality Wednesday, with an AQI around 400 — more than twice as much pollution as famously smoggy Jakarta (146) and a whopping 8 times as bad as Beijing (45).





Washington, D.C. (with an AQI of 180) had worse air quality than that floating above the bustling, congested capital megacities of New Delhi and Manila.





U.S. and Canadian Great lakes cities closer to the fires had it even worse. Syracuse, N.Y., for example, clocked in at 444. * US city



© Graphic: Rachel Scully, The Hill / Source: IQAir.com, EPA AirNow tool But unlike most of those global cities — where pollution comes from a relatively stable mix of industrial and automotive emissions — these numbers are highly unusual for North America’s East Coast. Syracuse’s and Ottawa’s AQI, for example, is about 10 times what it was a month ago . Albany, D.C., New York City, Philadelphia and President Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pa., are all about four times as high.





And the air of Detroit and Pittsburgh is about three times as contaminated as a month ago.



Environmental groups were quick to connect the East Coast’s bad air quality to the broader forces making it worse. Rising temperatures are both increasing ground level ozone and particulate matter from existing pollution sources and increasing the number, speed and severity of wildfires — which are leading to more dangerous levels of drifting smoke. In Quebec, a sudden surge of forest fires — from 10 last week to 153 today — has outstripped the province’s resources, the Montreal Gazette reported. With fires still burning out of control and worsening fires on the horizon, Quebec is struggling to get international help, The Hill reported.

"The situation remains serious," Canadian Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair said. "The images that we have seen so far this season are some of the most severe we have we have ever witnessed in Canada and the current forecast for the next few months indicates the potential for continued higher-than-normal fire activity."