East Coast braces for triple-digit heat

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) has activated a Hot Weather Emergency from Wednesday through Sunday, with the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasting heat indexes of up to 110 degrees Fahrenheit this weekend.

The city’s Department of Human Services and Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency initiate such an emergency whenever the temperature or heat index is expected to climb to 95 degrees or higher for at least four days in a row.

During such circumstances, The District sets up cooling centers for those seeking relief from the heat — making the locations accessible via an interactive map.

“It is important for residents to recognize the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and stroke,” the mayor’s office warned. “Symptoms may include dry red skin, convulsions, throbbing headaches, disorientation, chills, delirium, and coma.”

In New York, meanwhile, Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) warned that dangerous heat conditions would likely overtake much of The Empire State on Thursday and Friday.

The heat index could climb to around 105 degrees in the New York City, Long Island and Mid-Hudson regions, according to NWS forecasts.

“Extreme heat is posing a significant health risk for New Yorkers, especially for vulnerable populations like children and seniors,” Hochul said in a statement, noting she has directed state agencies to take preventative measures and deploy personnel as needed.

“Before the heat hits New York on Thursday, I encourage all New Yorkers to take common-sense precautions: stay out of the sun, keep yourself hydrated, check on your neighbors and identify a cooling center near you,” the governor added.

New York City’s Emergency Management office on Wednesday offered dire reminders that “extreme heat can be deadly.”

It also posted several slogan-adorned images such as “libraries: the coolest spot in town,” “parks are cool. literally” and “water bottles: the season’s coolest accessory.”

The hellish heat behind those cheeky warnings is scalding cities across the U.S. and around the world — where in many cases, extreme dryness has ignited ferocious wildfires.

Blazes burning in sweltering parts of Southern Europe and North Africa have now caused at least 40 deaths as of Wednesday, while thousands of people have fled from Greek islands, CBS reported.

The Mediterranean region has been enduring the most lethal consequences of brutal heat, with the largest number of fatalities occurring in Algeria, as well as several in Sicily and Greece.