White House cyber adviser officially steps down

White House cyber adviser Chris Inglis resigned Wednesday as head of the Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD), a position he’s held since 2021. He also served as the principal adviser to the president on cybersecurity policy and strategy.

CNN first reported in December that Inglis planned to step down from his role.

Kemba Eneas Walden, who serves as the principal deputy national cyber director, will serve as acting director until the administration finds a replacement.

Inglis’s resignation comes as the industry awaits the much-anticipated national cybersecurity strategy, which will highlight some of the steps the Biden administration will take to address cyber threats.

During his tenure, Inglis was focused on several key issues, including securing critical sectors from cyberattacks, improving public-private partnerships in cyber space, and investing in hiring and retaining cyber workers in an industry that has long faced a labor shortage. He has also been pushing for more diversity in this field.

“I am proud of what we have accomplished together, and I look forward to watching what @ONCD and its partners will achieve in the future,” Inglis tweeted.