White House cyber adviser officially steps down
Chris Inglis, the country’s first national cyber director, officially resigned from his post today.
White House cyber adviser Chris Inglis resigned Wednesday as head of the Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD), a position he’s held since 2021. He also served as the principal adviser to the president on cybersecurity policy and strategy.
CNN first reported in December that Inglis planned to step down from his role.
Kemba Eneas Walden, who serves as the principal deputy national cyber director, will serve as acting director until the administration finds a replacement.
Inglis’s resignation comes as the industry awaits the much-anticipated national cybersecurity strategy, which will highlight some of the steps the Biden administration will take to address cyber threats.
During his tenure, Inglis was focused on several key issues, including securing critical sectors from cyberattacks, improving public-private partnerships in cyber space, and investing in hiring and retaining cyber workers in an industry that has long faced a labor shortage. He has also been pushing for more diversity in this field.
“I am proud of what we have accomplished together, and I look forward to watching what @ONCD and its partners will achieve in the future,” Inglis tweeted.
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) introduced a bill on Tuesday to ban children under 16 years old from using social media. The legislation, which is entitled the Making Age-Verification Technology Uniform, Robust, and Effective (MATURE) Act, would require social media companies to not allow a person to make an account unless the platform verifies that the user is at least 16 years old. Users who want to create accounts would …
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) subpoenaed executives from Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft and Google parent company Alphabet for information about their communication with the government Wednesday, ramping up House Republicans’ push to prioritize content moderation battles this Congress. “We just subpoenaed Google, Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft, and Apple regarding Big Tech’s reported collusion …
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — This Valentine’s Day didn’t show love to those who experienced the early stages of the world wide web. As of Tuesday, Microsoft has officially disabled Internet Explorer for desktops, the tech company announced. The browser was originally launched in 1995 for Windows devices. Internet Explorer had a total of 11 versions, with the last one being released in 2013. But after nearly three decades, …
The Supreme Court will have its sights set on Big Tech next week when it hears arguments involving Section 230, a controversial liability shield for online platforms, in cases in which Twitter, Google and Facebook are at the center. But the dispute may have broader impacts for diplomats and international organizations. It was brought about by families of terrorist attack victims for pro-ISIS content posted to and recommended …
People flocking to Microsoft’s AI-tool
Microsoft’s new AI-powered Bing is “insulting and gaslighting users” — and attracting attention from new users, The Verge reported.
Engineer pushes for limits on autonomous tech
Missy Cummings is pushing for more regulation in the autonomous vehicle industry as the technology continues to roll out, The New York Times reports.
The Cyber Threat Alliance will hold a webinar about mandatory cyber incident reporting requirements at 12 p.m. ET on Thursday.
The Future of Privacy Forum will hold its annual summit on privacy papers for policymakers at 5:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.
Town can’t refuse Amazon offer despite Duvall opposition
Actor Robert Duvall was one of more than 100 speakers at a northern Virginia town’s council meeting opposing a proposed $550 million data center from Amazon. The Town of Warrenton voted 4-3 early Wednesday morning to approve a special use permit for Amazon, despite Duvall’s opposition. …
NEW YORK (AP) — Two Stanford University academics signed on to FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s $250 million bail package, enabling him to live with his parents while awaiting trial on fraud charges, court papers revealed Wednesday. Unsealed papers in Manhattan federal court showed that Larry Kramer, …
