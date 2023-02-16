FBI sees growing Chinese hacking threat

Cynthia Kaiser, deputy assistant director of the FBI’s Cyber Division, spoke at a National Association of Secretaries of State conference on Thursday, saying Chinese hackers are part of “a sea of things we’re concerned” about, CNN reported.

The FBI official warned U.S. states that Chinese hackers pose a “growing threat” and that their attempt to target political parties prior to the 2022 midterm election shows there will be “significant Chinese cyber activity… in the coming year,” the outlet reported.

Her statement follows rising tensions between the U.S. and the Chinese government after a suspected surveillance balloon from China was shot down by the U.S. military earlier this month.

In October, the FBI also warned that Chinese hackers were scanning the headquarters of state political parties for vulnerable systems they could potentially hack ahead of the midterms.

FBI officials, however, said at the time that none of the political parties had been hacked or breached.