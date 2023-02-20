How the war in Ukraine is shaping cyberspace

Cyberattacks, which are increasingly becoming part of modern warfare, have played a major role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, including pushing the U.S. government to share and declassify certain information with the private sector.

A senior cyber official recently said that the war has fundamentally changed how the U.S. government and the private sector work together to counter cyberattacks.

“When I was a cybersecurity CEO, public-private partnership was a feel-good buzz term,” said Nathaniel Fick, the head of the cyber bureau at the State Department. “It generally meant I shared my data with the government, the government classified it, and I got nothing back.”

“That is emphatically no longer the case,” he added.

Read the rest of the story later this week at TheHill.com ahead of the one-year anniversary of the war.