How the war in Ukraine is shaping cyberspace
The Russia-Ukraine war has far-reaching implications for cyberspace, including fostering greater collaboration between the public and private sectors.
Cyberattacks, which are increasingly becoming part of modern warfare, have played a major role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, including pushing the U.S. government to share and declassify certain information with the private sector.
A senior cyber official recently said that the war has fundamentally changed how the U.S. government and the private sector work together to counter cyberattacks.
“When I was a cybersecurity CEO, public-private partnership was a feel-good buzz term,” said Nathaniel Fick, the head of the cyber bureau at the State Department. “It generally meant I shared my data with the government, the government classified it, and I got nothing back.”
“That is emphatically no longer the case,” he added.
The pandemic may be winding down, but the work-from-home revolution marches on. Nearly 30 percent of all work happened at home in January, six times the rate in 2019, according to WFH Research, a data-collection project. In Washington and other large urban centers, the share of remote work is closer to half. In the nation’s biggest cities, entire office buildings sit empty. The COVID-19 pandemic transformed …
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is set to launch a “verified” subscription service for users of the two popular social media platforms. Subscriptions will be $11.99 a month for users who subscribed through a web browser and $14.99 a month for users who subscribed through Apple Inc’s iOS system, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a post on Instagram. Zuckerberg said the purpose of the “Meta …
“Emotionally manipulative.” “Unhinged.” “Hilarious.” “Kind of scary.” Internet users who have gotten early access to the new Bing, Microsoft’s chatty new AI-powered search assistant, are sharing their experiences, which range from comedic to darkly bizarre. The previous Bing, a Google-like search tool, is being phased out in favor of a natural language tool that can answer questions and respond in creative ways. But …
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has closed two of the company’s offices in India, according to Bloomberg News. The social media company closed its offices in New Delhi and Mumbai, leaving only one remaining office in Bengaluru, Bloomberg reported. Twitter cut more than 90 percent of its Indian workforce late last year. Since taking over Twitter in late October, Musk has sought to cut costs at the company, which he previously suggested …
The future of Big Tech and content moderation could be determined by a Supreme Court that doesn’t understand the issue. (Axios)
The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear oral arguments in Gonzalez v. Google, a case that could reshape Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Islamic State gunmen killed American college student Nohemi Gonzalez as she sat with friends in a Paris bistro in 2015, one of several attacks on a Friday night in the French capital that left 130 people dead. Her family’s lawsuit claiming YouTube’s recommendations helped …
