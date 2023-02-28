trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

House to tackle data privacy in renewed federal effort

by Rebecca Klar and Ines Kagubare - 02/28/23 6:10 PM ET
by Rebecca Klar and Ines Kagubare - 02/28/23 6:10 PM ET

{beacon}
Tags ADPPA Commerce Committee data privacy house of representatives

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Zero-calorie sweetener popular in keto diets linked to strokes, heart attacks
  2. Top takeaways from student loan forgiveness arguments at the Supreme Court
  3. New poll shows Lightfoot in third place in Chicago mayoral race
  4. McCarthy’s Tucker Carlson decision ‘despicable,’ says Schumer
  5. Murdoch: Hannity was ‘privately disgusted’ with Trump after 2020 election
  6. Student loan forgiveness: Key statements from each justice
  7. Trump’s polling strength causes heartburn for Senate GOP
  8. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she was ‘attacked’ by ‘insane’ woman in ...
  9. Why the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot winner only received $997.6 million as ...
  10. Supreme Court’s conservatives cast doubt on student loan forgiveness program
  11. McConnell opposes defense cuts, calls for substantial increase
  12. CDC warns of drug-resistant stomach bug amid rise in cases
  13. Poll finds Trump beating Biden but DeSantis, Haley losing
  14. Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 tapes subject to security review, Republicans say
  15. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  16. Five takeaways from the big COVID-19 ‘lab leak’ story
  17. House approves measure targeting Biden rule allowing money managers to consider ...
  18. DeSantis says he insisted on ‘no Disney characters’ at his Disney World ...
Load more

Video

See all Video