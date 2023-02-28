House to tackle data privacy in renewed federal effort

Lawmakers will hear from a panel of experts including Alexandra Givens, president and CEO of the Center for Democracy and Technology; Graham Mudd, co-founder and chief product officer at Anonym; and Jessica Rich, of counsel and senior policy adviser for consumer protection at Kelley Drye & Warren, LLP.

Last year, the committee advanced the American Data Privacy Protection Act (ADPPA) with broad bipartisan support. However, there were lingering concerns about the proposal — especially among California Democrats who said they were worried about the bill undermining California’s state privacy law.

ADPPA aims to create a national standard on data privacy, as opposed to a patchwork of state laws. Industry leaders have said the varying state laws would make it difficult for companies to comply, especially for smaller firms.

For Republicans, a bill that would preempt state laws on the issue is a key priority and has been a point of contention in pushing the legislation forward.

The previous data privacy bill ultimately did not move beyond the committee level in the House. And in the Senate, Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) did not support a companion bill, effectively limiting the chance of the bill making it out of Congress.

We’ll be tuned into tomorrow’s hearing to see where lawmakers are focusing their priorities on privacy this year — and any potential changes to ADPPA or other legislation that emerges.