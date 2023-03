The long-awaited strategy will outline some of the administration’s top priorities for protecting U.S. critical infrastructure from evolving cyber threats.

Industry leaders also expect it to lay out a vision for addressing the rise of ransomware attacks that have targeted critical sectors like the health care industry.

Last year, President Biden’s senior cyber officials noted that the administration was focused on protecting all critical sectors as cyber threats “continue to rapidly advance.”

Anne Neuberger, White House deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technology, also said at the time that the administration was also focused on collaborating more with foreign partners as cyberattacks have become a “global fight.”

