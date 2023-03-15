OpenAI unveils new GPT-4

The updated version of OpenAI’s powerful chatbot represents the next level of what the company’s technology is capable of. Notably, the AI tool can now accept prompts from images.

In one example included in OpenAI’s announcement, a user asked “What is unusual about this image?” and included a photo of a man ironing while attached to a taxi cab.

GPT-4 responded, “the unusual thing about this image is that a man is ironing clothes on an ironing board attached to the roof of a moving taxi.”

GPT-4 also updated the AI’s “steerability” function, meaning it can alter its behavior on command.

“Rather than the classic ChatGPT personality with a fixed verbosity, tone, and style, developers (and soon ChatGPT users) can now prescribe their AI’s style and task by describing those directions in the ‘system’ message,” OpenAI said.

For example, when set as a “socratic tutor,” a user asked how to solve a linear equation, and GPT-4 responded by saying, “Let’s start by analyzing the equations. Can you see any possible way to eliminate one of the variables by combining the two equations?” rather than spitting out the result.

Although the latest model marks an expansion of the earlier versions, OpenAI said that GPT-4 “has similar limitations as earlier GPT models.”

Read more about the new advancements, and ongoing limitations, of GPT-4 in a full report at thehill.com.