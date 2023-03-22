trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

TikTok chief heads to Capitol Hill amid rising scrutiny

by Ines Kagubare and Rebecca Klar - 03/22/23 7:13 PM ET
by Ines Kagubare and Rebecca Klar - 03/22/23 7:13 PM ET
FILE – A visitor passes the TikTok exhibition stands at the Gamescom computer gaming fair in Cologne, Germany, Aug. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

{beacon}
Tags ByteDance China congress Mark Warner Mark Warner Shou Zi Chew TikTok

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox News reporter hugs son on camera as he leaves site of Denver school shooting
  2. Trump lashes out at DeSantis over Piers Morgan interview
  3. Jackson pens solo dissent as Supreme Court vacates abortion ruling
  4. Schumer declines to state confidence in Manhattan district attorney Alvin ...
  5. Mystery surrounds possible Trump indictment
  6. Young Americans are once again switching up how they date
  7. Cruz proposes constitutional amendment to stop Supreme Court-packing
  8. Appeals court backs DOJ, forcing Trump attorney to aid documents probe
  9. Fake AI images of ‘Trump arrest’ hit internet 
  10. Manhattan DA cancels Wednesday meeting of grand jury in hush money probe
  11. Trump fights claims he misled attorney as court weighs effort to force testimony
  12. The 5 most important things Fed Chair Powell said about the banking crisis ...
  13. Trump plunges GOP into more turmoil with legal troubles
  14. Tucker Carlson ‘enraged’ private texts revealed; ‘I love Trump’
  15. Former aide says Trump has ‘learned nothing’ from Jan. 6
  16. Pence calls for ‘common sense’ reforms to Social Security, Medicare
  17. Why millions of people could lose Medicaid next month
  18. Trump allies accuse DeSantis of ‘lashing out’ because of falling poll ...
Load more

Video

See all Video