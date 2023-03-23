TikTok boss in DC hot seat

Technology
TikTok CEO grilled over security concerns
In the highly anticipated hearing, TikTok’s CEO faced harsh criticism from U.S. lawmakers over national security and privacy concerns surrounding the app.
CEO Shou Zi Chew sat for roughly five hours of questioning before a House panel, drawing broad criticism and tense pushback from members of both parties throughout the hearing.
Lawmakers questioned Chew about how TikTok plans to tackle various security concerns raised, including the spread of disinformation, the safety of minors and China’s ability to access U.S. data through ByteDance, TikTok’s Chinese-based parent company.
Chew attempted to appease the lawmakers by outlining several steps TikTok has taken to address the issues raised.
He noted the implementation of a plan known as Project Texas, which would store data on U.S. users with Oracle — a Texas-based software company.
This stems from concerns that since TikTok is owned by ByteDance it could be subject to Chinese laws on handing over data.
Despite Chew’s attempts to sell Project Texas as a way to resolve some of the concerns, lawmakers said they weren’t convinced.
“I still believe that the Beijing communist government will still control and have the ability to influence what you do, and so this idea of Project Texas is simply not acceptable,” said Rep. Frank Pallone (D-N.J.), who serves as ranking member of the House Energy and Commerce panel.
TikTok’s chief operating officer blasted the House’s hearing on the platform Thursday, saying that it came from a place of xenophobia. “We’re committed to providing a safe, secure platform, that fosters an inclusive place for our amazing, diverse communities to call home. It’s a shame today’s conversation felt rooted in xenophobia,” Vanessa Pappas, TikTok’s COO, wrote on Twitter. “Thank …
A group of more than a dozen free speech advocacy organizations sent a letter to members of Congress on Thursday to urge them against a potential nationwide ban on TikTok as the platform receives criticism over its data security and other practices. The 16 organizations, which include the American Civil Liberties Union and the Woodhull Freedom Foundation, among others, argued that a potential ban would have “serious ramifications …
The global tech consulting group Accenture on Thursday announced it’s laying off roughly 19,000 people as it works to cut costs, streamline operations and grapple with a difficult economic landscape. The Dublin, Ireland-based company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it continues to hire but plans to slash roughly 2.5 percent of its workforce over the next 18 months, noting that more …
Utah law limits youth access to social media
The law, which was signed on Thursday, restricts users under the age of 18 from having an account without the consent from a parent or a guardian, The New York Times reports.
South Korean crypto developer arrested
Do Kwon, who developed two digital currencies that crashed last year, was arrested in Montenegro after a warrant for his arrest was issued by the South Korean government, The Washington Post reported.
Ford says EV unit losing billions, should be seen as startup
DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co.’s electric vehicle business has lost $3 billion before taxes during the past two years and will lose a similar amount this year as the company invests heavily in the new technology. The figures were released Thursday as Ford rolled out a new way of reporting financial …
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) called demands from House GOP leaders to force his testimony an “unlawful incursion” on his ongoing probe … Read more
President Trump on Thursday called for the removal of every law enforcement official currently leading investigations into him. A busy morning on social … Read more
