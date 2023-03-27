US faces questions over potential TikTok ban

Any action the U.S. takes to try to block TikTok, which is owned by Beijing-based parent company ByteDance, will have loopholes for users to navigate and is certain to be challenged by free speech groups.

“It’s an enforcement nightmare,” said Aram Sinnreich, a communications professor at American University.

Sinnreich explained that such a move “would have broader sweeping implications for other capacities for government intervention, which has free speech and free trade implications.”

For new users, it would be easier to implement if downloads are blocked from dominant app stores. But for the millions of TikTok users who already have the app downloaded, it’s more complicated.

“It’s not clear how they keep people from using an app that they already have on their phone,” said Darrell West, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.

Even if the government carries out those actions, users can still find workarounds to access TikTok as they do in other countries such as China that limit access to certain social media platforms.

