Experts sound alarm on AI

The group penned open letter warning that AI systems with human-competitive intelligence can “pose profound risks to society and humanity.”

The letter urges AI labs to “immediately pause” training of AI systems more powerful than GPT-4 for at least six months.

“AI labs and independent experts should use this pause to jointly develop and implement a set of shared safety protocols for advanced AI design and development that are rigorously audited and overseen by independent outside experts,” the group wrote.

“These protocols should ensure that systems adhering to them are safe beyond a reasonable doubt. This does not mean a pause on AI development in general, merely a stepping back from the dangerous race to ever-larger unpredictable black-box models with emergent capabilities,” they added.

Other notable signatories include Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and entrepreneur and 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

The warning comes after the rapid rise of Chat-GPT, a generative AI chatbot that burst onto the public scene in November but has raised concerns over potential risks, including about spreading false information and providing biased results.

Earlier this month, Chat-GPT parent company OpenAI revealed its latest iteration of the technology, under GPT-4. The update allowed the tool to accept prompts from images, among other updates.

