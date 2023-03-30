Documents detail Russian cyber warfare

The documents, obtained by The Washington Post and other news outlets, contain more than 5,000 pages. Included are company emails, financial records and contracts showing “the ambition of Russia’s cyber operations and the breadth of the work Moscow has been outsourcing,” The Post reported.

According to the leaked documents, Russian intelligence agencies partnered with the firm NTC Vulkan so it could assist them with launching cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns on social media.

The news outlet said the documents were provided by an anonymous individual who shared them first with a German reporter. The journalist then shared it with a group of news outlets from multiple countries that included The Post.

The anonymous individual allegedly expressed outrage and disapproval of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, calling Moscow’s actions “cowardly and wrong.”

