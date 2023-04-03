Amazon spends big on anti-union push

It’s more than triple what Amazon spent the previous year, when organizing efforts started to build up among Amazon warehouses, our colleague Karl Evers-Hillstrom reported.

In April 2022, an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island became the first to successfully unionize — but Amazon has quashed organizing efforts at other locations that have sought union efforts.

Anti-union consultants, who craft and carry out strategies to persuade workers against voting for a union, are frequently hired by large companies.

Amazon faced pushback over its strategies. A federal judge ruled in January that the company violated labor laws by threatening to withhold wage increases if workers voted to form a union.

In the filing, Amazon wrote that the consultantswere hired to assist the company in “expressing the company’s opinion on union representation, and to educate employees about the issues, election process and their rights under the law.”

