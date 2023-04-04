Internal clashes reportedly led to White House cyber adviser’s exit

Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported that Inglis had been clashing with Anne Neuberger, the deputy national security advisor for cyber and emerging technology, over information sharing between the two offices and how to lead the country’s cyber strategy.

Inglis reportedly accused Neuberger of withholding information from his office and “trying to undermine his efforts to draft the cyber strategy,” Bloomberg reported, based on an email the outlet said it reviewed.

Neuberger said in a statement to the outlet that her office supported Inglis’s work, including the national cyber strategy, but said his office was “frequently unrealistic” about how things work at the White House.

Sources told Bloomberg that Inglis and Neuberger’s positions often “overlapped” and had “competing lines of authority, setting the stage for a turf war.”

Inglis was appointed by President Biden as the nation’s first national cyber director in 2021. He resigned in February.

Kemba Eneas Walden, who served as the principal deputy national cyber director under Inglis, is serving as the acting director until the administration finds a replacement. The position requires a Senate confirmation, but President Biden has yet to nominate a candidate.

The Hill has reached out to the National Cyber Director, the National Security Council, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency for comment.