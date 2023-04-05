trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Twitter checkmark change causes chaos

by Rebecca Klar and Ines Kagubare - 04/05/23 5:48 PM ET
by Rebecca Klar and Ines Kagubare - 04/05/23 5:48 PM ET

{beacon}
Tags Elon Musk Twitter Twitter blue verified

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. While pinning Trump case to campaign laws, Bragg eyes a backup plan
  2. McConnell lets an indicted Trump twist in the wind
  3. Why Ron DeSantis is fighting with Disney
  4. New cars have become luxury items
  5. Former chief of staff to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan dies after FBI confrontation
  6. Kasich: ‘There’s no way’ Trump returns to the White House
  7. Lake Mead water level rises, defies projections
  8. Exonerated Central Park Five member mimics Trump with full page ad against ...
  9. Trump awarded more than $121,000 in legal fees from Stormy Daniels just hours ...
  10. Fox’s Doocy: ‘Very bad look’ for Trump to ‘go after’ New York ...
  11. Republican wins special state Senate election in Wisconsin, handing GOP ...
  12. States begin kicking people off Medicaid
  13. LSU’s Angel Reese blasts Jill Biden’s ‘apology,’ says ‘we’ll go to ...
  14. Manchin fumes as court blocks pipeline permit
  15. California warns residents as record snowfall melts
  16. CNN’s Don Lemon threatened female coworker in 2008: report
  17. Pence won’t appeal judge’s order to testify in Jan. 6 probe
  18. Trump calls for defunding federal law enforcement agencies
Load more

Video

See all Video