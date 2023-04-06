Google plans AI chat for search

Pichai mentioned the plans for incorporating an AI chatbot in an interview with The Wall Street Journal published Thursday.

“Will people be able to ask questions to Google and engage with LLMs in the context of search? Absolutely,” Pichai told the newspaper, referring to large language models.

The features will help Google answer a wider range of search inquiries, the CEO said.

Google’s moves come as Microsoft has launched a new version of its smaller rival search engine Bing to advanced users that includes an AI-powered ChatBot. Microsoft’s AI runs on OpenAI’s popular ChatGPT tool, following hefty investments from Microsoft into the AI company.

Amid the rise of ChatGPT’s popularity, Google has launched its own rival AI chatbot tool, called Bard.

The booming AI market, though, is leading to warnings from tech experts. A group of technology experts, along with Elon Musk, wrote an open letter last week calling for a six-month pause to the development of AI systems. The experts said the tech could pose “risks to society.”

