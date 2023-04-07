Issues arise for Substack users on Twitter

When users tried to like or retweet posts that included links to Substack, they received a notification saying “some actions on this Tweet have been disabled by Twitter.”

Some users even reported receiving error messages when they tried to reply to tweets with substack links, even their own Substack post.

In a statement shared with The Verge, Substack founders Chris Best, Hamish McKenzie and Jairaj Seth said they are “disappointed that twitter has chosen to restrict writers’ ability to share their work.”

The Hill reached out to Twitter for comment and received back a poop emoji, which was set as the automated response for inquiries to the platform’s press account in March while under CEO Elon Musk’s control.

The apparent restriction followed Substack’s rollout Wednesday of its new Notes feature. With Notes, users will be able to post short-form content, and it appears more like a traditional social media feed.

