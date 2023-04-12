Musk talks Twitter ‘roller coaster’ and company’s financial situation

Musk told the BBC in a wide-ranging interview that the platform is “roughly breaking even” financially.

The financial woes for Twitter, which Musk purchased for $44 billion, escalated after an exodus of advertisers when his purchase was finalized.

Since then, most of the advertisers have returned, the BBC reported in the Wednesday story with Musk’s interview.

The early issue with advertisers is only part of the ups and downs Musk has faced since the acquisition.

Twitter’s changes under Musk — from peeling back content moderation measures to changing the platforms’ blue checkmark process — have been met with a chorus of criticism from civil society groups, regulators, academics, Democratic lawmakers and, most recently, news outlets angered by Musk’s new labels.

“It’s not been boring. It’s been quite a roller coaster,” Musk told BBC about taking control of the company.

Asked if he had any regrets about buying the platform, Musk said the “pain level has been extremely high, this hasn’t been some kind of party.”

Musk’s latest battle is a fight with several news outlets over labels Twitter attached to their accounts calling them “government funded media.”

National Public Radio (NPR) on Wednesday said it would stop using Twitter after pushback over labels added to its account.

