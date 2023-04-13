Schumer takes on AI rules

The Senate majority leader’s proposed framework — which follows voluntary guidelines previously released by the federal government — aims to increase transparency and accountability of AI technology.

It comes on the heels of of warnings from experts about the rise in AI following the popularity of the ChatGPT chatbot.

“Given the AI industry’s consequential and fast moving impact on society, national security, and the global economy, I’ve worked with some of the leading AI practitioners and thought leaders to create a framework that outlines a new regulatory regime that would prevent potentially catastrophic damage to our country while simultaneously making sure the U.S. advances and leads in this transformative technology,” Schumer said in a statement Thursday.

The framework would require companies to allow independent experts to review and test AI technologies ahead of public releases and updates.

The disclosure will include four guardrails: Who, Where, How, and Protect, according to Schumer’s announcement.

The guardrails seek to inform users and give the government data to regulate, as well as align systems with American values.

