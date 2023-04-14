Parler sold, pulled offline as new owner retools site​

Parler, which quickly gained prominence among conservatives after launching in 2018, had been floundering after it was briefly pulled from mainstream app stores and Amazon’s web hosting service.

Starboard, a company based in Arlington, Va., announced Friday that the app as it is “currently constituted will be pulled down from operation to undergo a strategic assessment.”

“No reasonable person believes that a Twitter clone just for conservatives is a viable business any more,” Starboard said in the announcement.

Ryan Coyne, CEO of Starboard, said the team at Parler “has built an exceptional audience and we look forward to integrating that audience across all of our existing platforms.”

The acquisition, and the next chapter for Parler, comes after Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, made a push to buy the app in October. By November, however, Parler said the company and Ye “mutually agreed” to terminate the intent of sale.

