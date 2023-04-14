trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

Parler sold, pulled offline as new owner retools site​

by Rebecca Klar - 04/14/23 5:40 PM ET
by Rebecca Klar - 04/14/23 5:40 PM ET

{beacon}
Tags app store conservative Elon Musk Kanye West Nancy Pelosi Parler Social media Starboard Twitter Ye

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Anheuser-Busch CEO responds to uproar over Dylan Mulvaney sponsorship
  2. Ethics watchdog files against Thomas following reports on trips, real estate ...
  3. Leaked audio shows Tennessee GOP infighting over expulsion of Black lawmakers
  4. Supreme Court refuses to stop $6 billion student loan debt settlement
  5. Supreme Court grants temporary pause on abortion pill ruling
  6. Trump answered questions for more than 7 hours in New York fraud lawsuit
  7. Leaked documents show Russian special forces have been gutted in Ukraine ...
  8. Liz Cheney calls for Greene to lose security clearance: ‘She cannot be ...
  9. Pompeo won’t run for president in 2024
  10. Feinstein asks for Judiciary replacement after calls for resignation
  11. Trump PAC launches DeSantis ‘pudding fingers’ attack ad
  12. 2024 Republicans descend upon NRA convention under shadow of mass shootings
  13. GOP lawmakers seek to cut off funding to Bragg, other prosecutors
  14. When will we restart federal student loan payments?
  15. Parler app once hailed as conservative Twitter alternative yanked by new owners
  16. Florida lightning strike results in groundbreaking find, researcher ...
  17. Dianne Feinstein faces down Democratic firestorm
  18. Elon Musk to sit with Fox’s Tucker Carlson for exclusive interview
Load more

Video

See all Video