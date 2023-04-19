Meta presses ahead with layoffs

The latest around of cuts, aimed at helping the company reduce costs, will affect employees across a number of Meta’s products, including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, according to Bloomberg.

In addition to the 10,000 cuts, Zuckerberg last month said Meta will also not fill 5,000 roles in an effort to be more efficient.

A Meta spokesperson confirmed to CNBC on Wednesday that the cuts had started.

The outlet reported on layoff announcements among employees with technical backgrounds such as software engineering, programming and user experience.

Other business-facing roles are expected to face cuts starting in May, our colleague Stephen Neukam reported.

Meta told The Hill it did not have a comment on the layoffs but pointed to the announcement from Zuckerberg in March that said the company expected “restructurings and layoffs in our tech groups in late April.”

The latest cuts at Meta come amid slashes to jobs across the tech industry, even among other tech giants like Amazon and Google.

Read more in a full report at TheHill.com.