House panel asks Musk why ‘government-funded’ labels cut from accounts

The committee members, who deem Chinese media outlets as state propaganda, asked Twitter why it “suddenly removed China state-funded media labels from organizations that exist to disseminate CCP propaganda?”

The members included media outlets like China Xinhua News, Global Times, CGTN and China Daily.

House Republicans created the panel this year to focus on influence and threats posed by China and develop plans to counter them.

This follows Twitter’s decision to remove “government-funded” labels after organizations such as NPR and PBS protested such labeling and decided to suspend activity on the platform.

“It is unacceptable for Twitter to label us this way,” said NPR CEO John Lansing.

NPR, PBS and the British and Canadian national broadcasters haven’t been active on the social media platform since the labels were removed from each account.

