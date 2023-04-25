US government plans to crack down on AI misuse

The Federal Trade Commission and other agencies, including the Department of Justice, pledged in a joint statement to uphold “core principles of fairness, equality, and justice as emerging automated systems … become increasingly common in our daily lives – impacting civil rights, fair competition, consumer protection, and equal opportunity.”

In the statement, the agencies said that although AI can be beneficial in terms of providing insights, breakthroughs, efficiency and lower costs, it also has “the potential to perpetuate unlawful bias, automate unlawful discrimination, and produce other harmful outcomes.”

The agencies added that officials will ensure that rapidly evolving automated systems like AI are used in a manner that is consistent with federal laws.

“We already see how AI tools can turbocharge fraud and automate discrimination, and we won’t hesitate to use the full scope of our legal authorities to protect Americans from these threats,” FTC Chair Lina Khan said in a statement.

