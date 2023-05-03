FTC alleges Meta violated privacy order

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) alleged Wednesday that, between 2017-2019, Meta misrepresented that children using the Messenger Kids app would only be able to communicate with contacts approved by their parents, in a way that violated a previous order issued by the FTC, the FTC Act and COPPA, or the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act.

Although the company said children would only be able to communicate with contacts approved by their parents, there were circumstances in which children were able to communicate with unapproved contacts in group text chats and group video calls, the FTC alleged.

“Facebook has repeatedly violated its privacy promises,” FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection Director Samuel Levine said in a statement. “The company’s recklessness has put young users at risk, and Facebook needs to answer for its failures.”

Meta responded in a statement by calling the move “a political stunt.”

“This is a political stunt. Despite three years of continual engagement with the FTC around our agreement, they provided no opportunity to discuss this new, totally unprecedented theory,” the company said in a statement. “Let’s be clear about what the FTC is trying to do: usurp the authority of Congress to set industry-wide standards and instead single out one American company while allowing Chinese companies, like Tik Tok, to operate without constraint on American soil.”

