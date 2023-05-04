Biden’s big AI push

Along with the funding, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) will issue policy guidance on the use of AI by the federal government in the coming months.

Companies that develop AI, like Google, Microsoft and OpenAI, have made commitments to participate in a public evaluation of AI systems, our colleague Alex Gangitano reported.

“This is a very powerful technology and I think for federal workers in particular, it’s an opportunity to show how serving the public can be a place to lead on using AI wisely and responsibly,” a senior administration official said.

The National Science Foundation will invest the $140 million in funding to launch seven new National AI Research Institutes, bringing the total number of these institutes to 25 in the U.S. The institutes work on collaboration efforts across the federal government, industry and higher education.

“The broad implications of this new generation of AI is going to demand responsible behavior from all parties. Clearly, there will be things that we are doing and will continue to do in government but we do think that these companies have an important responsibility,” the official said.

The White House announcement came the same day that CEOs of Alphabet, Anthropic, Microsoft and OpenAI went to the White House for a meeting led by Vice President Harris.

