KOTA and Dakota News Now reporter Austin Goss was arrested and charged with making “threatening, harassing or misleading” contacts. He appeared in court Thursday.

According to court documents, an individual identified as D.L. told authorities he received a call from a number that appeared to be Iowa Gov. Kristi Noem’s (R) personal cell phone.

In January, Noem said that her phone had been hacked and was being used to make prank calls. She also urged U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and multiple congressional committees to investigate leaks of information relating to her family.

The investigation into Goss found that he had multiple personal and professional communications with the governor and that “it would stand to reason that Austin may have come in possession of Governor Noem’s personal phone number during one of these contacts.”

