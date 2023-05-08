Jordan presses Alphabet over docs

Jordan said in a letter sent on Monday that the company released insufficient information, producing only 4,049 pages of material with key details redacted “despite explicit instructions” not to do so.

“Alphabet has frustrated the Committee’s review of the responsive material by unilaterally redacting key information necessary to understand the context and content of the material,” Jordan said.

“These redactions do not appear to be based on any applicable privilege — because Alphabet has asserted none — and the Committee requires this material to be produced without redactions,” he added.

Jordan said he expects Alphabet to submit all requested documents without redactions by May 22, including some that he believes are in the company’s possession but haven’t been released.

Alphabet is one of several tech companies — including Amazon, Apple and Meta — that the committee subpoenaed in February for “reported collusion with the federal government … to suppress free speech.”

Read more in a full report at TheHill.com.