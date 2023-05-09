Technology
Technology
US authorities dismantle Russian malware
The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Tuesday it had disrupted a Russian cyber espionage group that allegedly released a sophisticated malware, known as Snake, on computer networks.
The DOJ attributed the malware to a unit within Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), known as Turla.
The DOJ said that for nearly 20 years the Russian unit used the malware to steal sensitive information from hundreds of computers in at least 50 countries, including members of NATO.
“The Justice Department, together with our international partners, has dismantled a global network of malware-infected computers that the Russian government has used for nearly two decades to conduct cyber-espionage, including against our NATO allies,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.
The Justice Department said it obtained from a U.S. court a search warrant, which authorized it to remotely access the compromised computers and disable the malware.
The FBI said it plans to notify all owners and operators of computers that were compromised by the malware.
An expert said that artificial intelligence could replace up to 8 in 10 jobs “in the next few years.” Researcher Ben Goertzel, the founder and chief executive officer of SingularityNET, said in a new interview with AFP that he does not believe artificial intelligence (AI) is a threat to jobs, but rather a benefit. He also said he opposed proposals that would pause ChatGPT for a temporary amount of time, saying that …
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) launched its newest artificial intelligence program with a wide range of tools it promises will allow companies “to train, tune and deploy AI models.” IBM’s initial AI program Watson was created to beat humans at the gameshow “Jeopardy!,” but have now updated the AI offering. The new Watsonx program boasts an AI development studio that will allow …
Rapidly advancing technologies are further highlighting the global impact of the digital divide, which is the gap between those with reliable access to high-speed internet services and those without it. The United Nations has set the ambitious goal of bridging the global digital divide — caused mostly by outdated tech, insufficient services and cost — within the next decade. The U.N. estimates almost half of the …
In the five years since it launched in the U.S., 5G coverage has expanded across the nation, fueling personal and commercial applications. The low latency and high-speed mobile network can improve efficiency, letting consumers rely on faster connection amid a rise in smart devices and manufacturers streamline production. But as 5G spreads — with roughly 62 percent of Americans able …
Singapore investing in tech workers despite layoffs hitting the industry
Singapore is looking to hire and retain talent from the tech and non-tech sectors despite the recent layoffs that shook the industry, CNBC reported.
Wendy’s to use AI for fast food orders
