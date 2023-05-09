US authorities dismantle Russian malware​

The DOJ attributed the malware to a unit within Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), known as Turla.

The DOJ said that for nearly 20 years the Russian unit used the malware to steal sensitive information from hundreds of computers in at least 50 countries, including members of NATO.

“The Justice Department, together with our international partners, has dismantled a global network of malware-infected computers that the Russian government has used for nearly two decades to conduct cyber-espionage, including against our NATO allies,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

The Justice Department said it obtained from a U.S. court a search warrant, which authorized it to remotely access the compromised computers and disable the malware.

The FBI said it plans to notify all owners and operators of computers that were compromised by the malware.

