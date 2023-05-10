OpenAI chief heading to the Hill

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman will appear at a Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing next Tuesday focused on how to establish safeguards and oversight of artificial intelligence (AI).

It will be Altman’s first time testifying before Congress, though he’s met with lawmakers before. The Judiciary subpanel announced the hearing Wednesday as Congress mulls legislation to regulate AI.

In addition to the hearing, Altman will also meet with House Democrats and Republicans at a dinner at the Capitol on Monday night, NBC News reported.

The trip to Capitol Hill comes amid discussions over how Congress should regulate popular technology like generative chatbot ChatGPT and as the U.S. aims to remain competitive on a global scale — especially with China — on AI innovation.

Tuesday’s Judiciary subcommittee hearing will also feature testimony from Gary Marcus, professor emeritus at New York University, and Christina Montgomery, vice president and chief privacy and trust officer at IBM.

Read more in a full report at TheHill.com.