OpenAI chief heading to the Hill

OpenAI CEO heads to Capitol Hill amid regulation push
The head of OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is scheduled to appear before Congress next week to talk to lawmakers about artificial intelligence (AI) regulation.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman will appear at a Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing next Tuesday focused on how to establish safeguards and oversight of artificial intelligence (AI).
It will be Altman’s first time testifying before Congress, though he’s met with lawmakers before. The Judiciary subpanel announced the hearing Wednesday as Congress mulls legislation to regulate AI.
In addition to the hearing, Altman will also meet with House Democrats and Republicans at a dinner at the Capitol on Monday night, NBC News reported.
The trip to Capitol Hill comes amid discussions over how Congress should regulate popular technology like generative chatbot ChatGPT and as the U.S. aims to remain competitive on a global scale — especially with China — on AI innovation.
Tuesday’s Judiciary subcommittee hearing will also feature testimony from Gary Marcus, professor emeritus at New York University, and Christina Montgomery, vice president and chief privacy and trust officer at IBM.
Read more in a full report at TheHill.com.
As generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology rolls out, kids appear more apt to use and hear about popular tools than their parents, according to a poll released Wednesday. Fifty-eight percent of surveyed students aged 12 to 18 said they have used ChatGPT, compared to just 30 percent of surveyed parents of school-aged children, according to the poll commissioned by Common Sense Media, a children’s media safety …
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is calling for artificial intelligence (AI) content to be labeled and regulated. Wozniak, in a recent interview with BBC, warned that AI content should be clearly labeled and regulated, noting that the responsibility of AI content rests on those who publish it. “A human really has to take the responsibility for what is generated by AI,” he said, while also pressing for regulations …
Senators on Thursday offered a pair of bills that would offer “a whole of government reform of the classification system,” designed to address both the leaking of Pentagon documents by an Air Guardsman as well as the handling of classified records as presidents leave office.
Austria to ban TikTok from government devices
The Central European country is joining a growing list of countries that have prohibited government employees from downloading the app on work phones, Reuters reported.
US deployed cyber experts team to Latvia
The U.S. Cyber Command announced that it recently sent its “hunt forward” team to strengthen Latvia’s cyber defenses, The Record reported.
Minnesota advances deepfakes bill to criminalize people sharing altered sexual, political content
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — In a nearly unanimous vote, Minnesota Senate lawmakers passed a bill Wednesday that would criminalize people who non-consensually share deepfake sexual images of others, and people who share deepfakes to hurt a political candidate or influence an election. Deepfakes are videos …
Almost everyone knows Steve Jobs’ uncanny vision, relentless drive and technological wizardry hatched the iPhone, a breakthrough that continues to reshape culture 16 years after the late Apple co-founder introduced the device to the world. But when Jobs unveiled the first iPhone in 2007, another …
