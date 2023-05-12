Technology
Musk announces new Twitter CEO
Elon Musk said on Friday that former NBCUniversal advertising chief Linda Yaccarino will take over as CEO of Twitter.
“I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!” he tweeted. “@LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology. Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app.”
The billionaire teased the announcement on Thursday, saying the new CEO would start in about six weeks and that he would transition into the role of executive chair and chief technology officer.
NBCUniversal announced Yaccarino’s departure from the company earlier on Friday.
“It has been an absolute honor to be part of Comcast NBCUniversal and lead the most incredible team,” Yaccarino said in a statement. “We’ve transformed our company and the entire industry—and I am so proud of what we’ve accomplished together.”
Musk had previously promised to step down as CEO of Twitter after a majority of users voted for him to resign in a Twitter poll in December.
Read more in a full report at TheHill.com.
Several Tesla owners filed a class-action lawsuit against the electric car company on Friday, alleging that its automatic software updates have depleted their cars’ batteries or rendered them inoperable. The owners of the Tesla Model S and Model X cars claim the software updates have occurred “without warning” and reduced the driving range of the cars by at least 20 percent. In some cases, the batteries became completely unusable, …
(KTLA) – With multiple camera shots and slick editing, former pilot Trevor Jacob documented the dramatic moments when his small plane crashed into a California hillside in Santa Barbara County, just moments after he jumped from the cockpit and parachuted to safety. The 2021 video, uploaded to YouTube with the title “I Crashed My Airplane,” quickly amassed hundreds of thousands of views. It was all staged. On Wednesday, …
Former ByteDance exec accuses tech giant of ‘lawlessness’
The former employee claimed the company stole content from rival social media platforms, including Snapchat and Instagram, and is also used as a “propaganda tool” for the Chinese government, The New York Times reported.
Netflix to cut expenses by $300 million this year
The streaming service said it will scale down on its spending as it’s looking to improve its profit and crack down on password sharing, The Wall Street Journal reported.
The Senate Judiciary subcommittee on privacy and technology will have a hearing about oversight of artificial intelligence, with testimony from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, on Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Lawmakers are urging the Biden administration to expedite the nomination of a new national cyber director because the delay could slow the implementation of the national cybersecurity strategy.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter launched encrypted messaging Wednesday, offering select users the ability to communicate more securely. But its new service is much more of a baby step than a giant leap forward. For starters, it lacks basic protections that security experts consider essential for shielding …
A migrant child has died in U.S. custody and a medical investigation conducted by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has been opened, … Read more
Former Trump prosecutor Mark Pomerantz invoked his Fifth Amendment rights during his deposition before the House Judiciary Committee on Friday, slamming … Read more
