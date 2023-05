A DOT spokesperson said that the Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) is looking into the breach, and agencies like the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) are assisting.

The spokesperson said a preliminary investigation determined it affected certain DOT administrative systems used for functions like the program TRANServe, and the breach did not affect any transportation safety systems.

“With the support of other federal agencies, including CISA, the OCIO is addressing the breach and has suspended access to relevant systems while we further investigate the issue, and secure and restore the systems,” they said.

TRANServe covers federal employees for commuting costs to incentivize them to use mass transit to reduce traffic congestion and help the environment. Employees can receive up to $280 per month to cover commuting costs.

Read more in a full report at TheHill.com.