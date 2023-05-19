FBI misuses spy tool​

Technology
The FBI repeatedly misused a surveillance tool in searching for foreign intelligence to use in cases pertaining to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and 2020 racial justice protests, according to an April 2022 court order publicly released Friday.
The order, which was released by the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, is significantly redacted but reveals thousands of violations of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which allows the federal government to collect communications between certain targeted foreign individuals outside the U.S.
The court has legal oversight of the U.S. government’s espionage activities.
FBI officials said the violations came before corrective measures the agency took starting in summer 2021 and continuing into last year.
But the release could create obstacles as the FBI seeks to have its warrantless surveillance program receive reauthorization from Congress before it expires at the end of the year. It could also expose the agency to heightened scrutiny amid recent GOP attacks on its activities.
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence released the report Friday to promote transparency, but members of Congress originally received the order last year.
NASA has chosen Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin to develop the lander for one of its missions that will send astronauts back to the moon. The agency said in a Friday release the company will be responsible for designing, developing, testing and verifying its lander to meet NASA’s human landing system requirements for multiple expeditions to be used for its Artemis V mission. The company will also have an uncrewed demonstration …
(NewsNation) — Amid a new wave of artificial intelligence, Apple iPhones will soon be able to speak in their users’ voices, the tech company announced on Tuesday. The new iPhone feature, Personal Voice, will give users randomized text prompts to generate 15 minutes of audio. Another feature, Live Speech, will allow users to save commonly used phrases for the device to speak during phone calls and in-person conversations. …
The chancellor of New York City’s school system announced Thursday that the city has revoked its ban on the use of ChatGPT in public schools. Chancellor David Banks wrote in an op-ed, published by Chalkbeat Thursday, that while the school system proceeded with “initial caution” concerning artificial intelligence (AI) programs earlier this year, they will now work to integrate the programs into the curriculum. …
NEW YORK (AP) — Montana’s first-of-its kind law that makes it illegal for residents to use TikTok in the state is already facing its first legal challenge with a lawsuit filed by five people who use the app and argue the law is an unconstitutional violation of free speech rights. Montana Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signed it into law Wednesday expecting a legal fight would follow. The law, which isn’t scheduled …
Israeli minister says Musk comments about George Soros not antisemitic
The minister, who’s charged with combatting antisemitism, said he did not view Musk’s remarks about the Jewish billionaire as antisemitic, The Washington Post reported.
Twitter accuses Microsoft of misusing its data
The social media company sent a letter to Microsoft’s chief executive claiming that the tech giant improperly use its data, The New York Times reported.
