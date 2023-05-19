trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Technology

FBI misuses spy tool​

by Rebecca Klar and Ines Kagubare - 05/19/23 6:34 PM ET
by Rebecca Klar and Ines Kagubare - 05/19/23 6:34 PM ET

{beacon}
Tags 2020 racial justice protests espionage FBI Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act Jan. 6 Section 702 U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Technology News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Khanna reups call for Feinstein to resign after return to Senate: ‘It’s ...
  2. Freedom Caucus says ‘no further discussion’ on debt ceiling until Senate ...
  3. Georgia prosecutor clears decks for possible Trump charges
  4. Cruz opens a probe into Anheuser-Busch over Dylan Mulvaney partnership
  5. PAC to draft Tucker Carlson for president launches
  6. McCarthy hits pause on debt ceiling talks
  7. Debt ceiling talks resume despite GOP frustrations 
  8. Contaminated eyedrops now linked to 4 deaths, 14 cases of blindness: CDC
  9. Russia bans Obama, Maddow, Colbert over sanctions
  10. Tensions flare in ‘weaponization’ panel hearing with sidelined FBI agents 
  11. US Chamber warns Biden using 14th Amendment would be ‘economically ...
  12. 66 progressive lawmakers urge Biden to use 14th Amendment in debt ceiling fight
  13. Debt ceiling clash should push states to rely less on federal money
  14. Boebert defends husband amid divorce filing: ‘He didn’t “sick dogs” on ...
  15. Nebraska passes abortion, gender-affirming care ban
  16. Anti-Trump Republicans increasingly desperate to shake up race
  17. Miami mayor says DeSantis ‘personal vendetta’ with Disney is costing state
  18. Story of homeless veterans booted from hotel for migrants was a hoax: NY ...
Load more

Video

See all Video